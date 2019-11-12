road repair

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
29°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Proposed sales tax could help to improve Tallulah
Top Stories
Dressing Dolly: A look behind her iconic style
WEST MONROE CONSTRUCTION: Mane Street $692,000 road repairs coming soon
UPDATE: Monroe teen and young daughter found safe
Travel Tips with Jane Gunn!
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 12th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, November 12th
Top Stories
Tips to keep you, your family and your home safe during the cold
Morning Forecast – Monday, November 11th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, November 11th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, November 10th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Saints fail to reach end zone after key offensive players return from injury
Top Stories
Much needed win for ULM, over Georgia State
Top Stories
Despite Michael Ertel’s 25 points, Warhawks fall short to Texas A&M
LSU wins battle in the trenches against Bama, now preparing for Ole Miss
Gallery: LSU Alabama Showdown in Tuscaloosa
LSU fans bask in glory after win over Bama
Community
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
UPDATE: Chick-fil-A to reopen second West Monroe location on Nov. 13
Top Stories
Local author Dr. Johnny Armstrong talks about his new book, “Shadowshine”
Children’s Coalition holding Super Saturday this weekend
Glenwood Health Offering Discount for Veterans
Ruston celebrates Veterans Day: a day to honor and remember all heroes who served our country
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
road repair
WEST MONROE CONSTRUCTION: Mane Street $692,000 road repairs coming soon
Don't Miss
Louisiana elections chief appearance at President Trump’s Monroe rally drawing questions
TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mother and sons kicked out of rally…but the reason is unclear
OPSO: Woman charged with cruelty to a juvenile after she left her baby with strangers
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
11 arrested during prostitution sting in south Louisiana
Don't Miss
Michael Bloomberg files 2020 presidential campaign paperwork for Arkansas ballot
OPSO: Woman charged with cruelty to a juvenile after she left her baby with strangers
Alabama Man: Slashing ‘Baby Trump’ was a matter of good versus evil
Carter undergoes brain surgery, ‘no complications,’ according to statement
11 arrested during prostitution sting in south Louisiana
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized, will undergo procedure to relieve pressure on the brain
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, November 12th
Trending Stories
Louisiana elections chief appearance at President Trump’s Monroe rally drawing questions
TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mother and sons kicked out of rally…but the reason is unclear
OPSO: Woman charged with cruelty to a juvenile after she left her baby with strangers
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
11 arrested during prostitution sting in south Louisiana