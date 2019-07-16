Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Average US price of gas up by 10 cents per gallon
Top Stories
3-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Wisconsin
Charlie Brown Christmas coming to Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
Serial killer linked to Arkansas woman’s 1994 slaying
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 16th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Monday, July 15th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 15th
Pictures of “Barry” Storm Damage
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 15th
Weakened Barry still poses flood, tornado risks
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Reflecting on the life and career of sportswriter Buddy Davis
Top Stories
Catching up with Coach Federico
Top Stories
Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident
Sylvia Fowles breaks WNBA double-double record
Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women’s soccer
Doug Williams Drive is now open for traffic
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Grambling State has partnered with Magic Johnson’s new dining program SodexoMAGIC
Top Stories
Drop The Beat: Anti-bullying lessons through the performing arts
Top Stories
Village of Sikes issues boil advisory
Boil order issued for Walnut Bayou Water System customers in Madison, Richland, Tensas, East & West Carroll Parishes
LDCC gets a $737,103 grant to improve the quality of their programs
Avoiding heat exhaustion as summer’s sizzle returns
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Road Rage
3-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Shooting In Wisconsin