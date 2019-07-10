Road Construction

Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Free tutoring to anyone who lives in the state of Louisiana
Top Stories
City of West Monroe prepares to house evacuees from Plaquemines Parish
Police ask public’s help identifying a man who exposed himself at a local store
Oil price jumps above $60 ahead of storm in Gulf of Mexico
Monroe’s Planning and Urban Development Dept. will be closed on Thursday due to emergency repairs
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of severe tropical weather
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: NHC calling disturbance in the Gulf Potential Tropical Cyclone Two
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards expects to call state of emergency as tropical system nears
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 10th
Fish & Game Forecast
Tropical depression likely in the Gulf later this week
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
American League wins 7th consecutive All-star game
Top Stories
Ruston 7U baseball team advances to Dixie World Series
Top Stories
Former Major League Baseball player Mike DeJean explains why St. Frederick is the perfect fit
West Monroe quarterback Garrett Kahmann commits to ULM
West Monroe Lady Sox ’08 return home as champions
West Monroe 6U baseball is Dixie Youth World Series bound
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
West Monroe holds first-ever job fair aimed to increase job rates
Top Stories
Sen. Kennedy to AT&T/DirecTV: Bring back KARD FOX 14 as tropical weather approaches Louisiana
Top Stories
Double the fun & economic growth for next year’s Mardi Gras celebration
Many new projects underway to enhance Monroe’s economy
Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union’s annual School Supply Drive
The Recipe to Faithful Fitness
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Road Construction
IMPROVEMENTS: Road Construction Projects in Ruston