Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Former Morgan Stanley financial adviser charged with stealing $6 million from clients
Top Stories
At least 14 people injured in shooting at funeral home in Chicago
Leesville man arrested for child pornography
Visiting hours during COVID-19; How one retirement home is working around it
Video
Claiborne Christian School gives back to community amid pandemic
Video
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 8: Getting hurricane insurance and looking back at “A” named storms
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 21st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 21st
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 20th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 20th
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 17th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
With safety measures, due to COVID-19, the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational is set to begin Wednesday at Monroe’s Bayou DeSiard Country Club
Video
Top Stories
‘Dirt on the Rev’ takes over Monroe’s Revolution Park, country music star Dylan Scott is helping put it all together
Video
Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college
Video
Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs speaks on SWAC postponing football to Spring
Video
Neville alum, ULM defensive back Corey Straughter added to Thorpe Award Watch List
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Claiborne Christian School gives back to community amid pandemic
Video
Top Stories
ULM extends hours for Sandel Hall through “Late ’til 8” initiative
Video
Main Street America provides community survey results and transformation strategy plan for Downtown Monroe
Video
In The Garden: Hot Weather Ornamentals and Summer Pruning
Video
Local mother turns mask requirement from ‘responsibility’ to ‘fun activity’ before the new school year
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
revolution park
‘Dirt on the Rev’ takes over Monroe’s Revolution Park, country music star Dylan Scott is helping put it all together
Video
Don't Miss
CBS reporter Nina Kapur dies at 26 after moped accident
Vantage Health stops by to discuss an upcoming deadline for Medicare recipients
Video
Police release bodycam footage in fatal shooting of Jay Garcia
Leesville man arrested for child pornography
Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college
Video
Don't Miss
Leesville man arrested for child pornography
With safety measures, due to COVID-19, the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational is set to begin Wednesday at Monroe’s Bayou DeSiard Country Club
Video
‘Dirt on the Rev’ takes over Monroe’s Revolution Park, country music star Dylan Scott is helping put it all together
Video
Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college
Video
Grambling’s Broderick Fobbs speaks on SWAC postponing football to Spring
Video
Visiting hours during COVID-19; How one retirement home is working around it
Video
Claiborne Christian School gives back to community amid pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
CBS reporter Nina Kapur dies at 26 after moped accident
Vantage Health stops by to discuss an upcoming deadline for Medicare recipients
Video
Police release bodycam footage in fatal shooting of Jay Garcia
Leesville man arrested for child pornography
Ruston Lady Bearcats basketball star Curenity Emerson is headed to college
Video