Remembering Heroes
Don't Miss
11 arrested in drug ring takedown in Pulaski County, Arkansas
El Dorado police investigating 30 calls of vehicle burglaries
Catahoula Parish business owner offering cash reward for information on dead deer
Community
Community Christmas Tree returns to El Dorado; MAD will also bring an ice skating rink this winter
Don't Miss
Pelosi announces formal President Trump impeachment inquiry
Five Questions for the Candidates: Ouachita Parish Police Juror District D
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 25th
Neville alum Quintin Guice continues to impress at Grambling
Offensive lineman’s take on opening spaces for Louisiana Tech’s running backs
Crews work on building new press box for James Field at Ruston High School
El Dorado preps for first district opponent, Lake Hamilton, on Friday