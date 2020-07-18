Reggie Brown

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Man accuses Monroe Police Officers of brutality after being beaten in handcuffs
Video
Top Stories
UPDATE: Research officials discuss details on COVID-19 vaccine trial in Monroe
Video
NBA shortens quarters for first exhibition games at Disney restart
Body of man reported missing pulled from Louisiana lake
Sleeping 10-year-old shot in neck in drive-by shooting at Opelousas home
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 17th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 17th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 16th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 16th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 15th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 15th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
The winningest high school football team in Louisiana is…
Video
Top Stories
NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
Lunch outing led to Rams’ Andrew Whitworth and family getting coronavirus: West Monroe High School alum
SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland on report of league cancelling Fall sports is ‘100 percent inaccurate and premature’
Video
Report: SWAC expected to cancel Fall sports in Monday meeting
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Access to life-saving COVID-19 supplies could be at risk if Emergency Health Declaration is lifted
Video
Top Stories
LA Tech offers face-to-face instruction for specific classes during second summer session
Video
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office offers grocery delivery for the elderly and those at risk
Video
UPDATE: GSU Drainage 2020 Project moves into Phase 3
Video
Habitat for Humanity announces 50th house being built in area
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Reggie Brown
Man accuses Monroe Police Officers of brutality after being beaten in handcuffs
Video
Don't Miss
Man accuses Monroe Police Officers of brutality after being beaten in handcuffs
Video
The winningest high school football team in Louisiana is…
Video
UPDATE: Research officials discuss details on COVID-19 vaccine trial in Monroe
Video
Sleeping 10-year-old shot in neck in drive-by shooting at Opelousas home
Doctor who survived COVID-19 bewildered by public disregard
Exemptions added to border-wall spending bills as White House issues waivers to build faster
Video
Dollar General workers lock in suspect wanted in killing of 2 minors