Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
Apple granted restraining order against a man it calls ‘aggressive’ stalker
Top Stories
Military data breach may have compromised service members’ personal information
Sexual orientation and gender identity may be risk factors for skin cancer
U.S. Airports warn of chaos if Washington doesn’t postpone RealID deadline
Man survives 75-foot fall off highway bridge after pulling over to help other driver
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 21st
Top Stories
Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office warns citizens to beware of hazardous road conditions
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 20th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, February 20th
Evening Forecast – Wednesday, February 19th, 2020
Video
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 19th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Techsters limited to 33 percent shooting from the field, falls to Southern Miss at home
Video
Top Stories
Roundball Roundup: Girls first round playoff edition; heartbreak in West Monroe, plus MUCH more!
Video
Warhawks a winner in Jonesboro, Arkansas for the first time since 1985
ULM softball falls to McNeese
In the 2019 NCAA Regional rematch, Techsters shutout by LSU
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
Dallas PD recruitment at Grambling State University
Video
Top Stories
WATER IN THE ARKLAMISS: A special all-day look at issues surrounding drinking water in our area
Video
Ouachita Citizen’s attorney speaks out about lawsuit filed by City of Monroe
Video
Making 2020 count, preparing for Census 2020
Video
Cooking with Olivia: Crawfish Etouffee
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Real ID
U.S. Airports warn of chaos if Washington doesn’t postpone RealID deadline
Don't Miss
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
UPDATE: Summerfield Principal Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes
Video
City council will discuss changing the names of two streets
Video
Weather
Rutledge Sues Firm for Illegally Enforcing Veterans’ Pensions Assignment Contracts
Don't Miss
D’Arbonne Water System has issued a boil advisory
Techsters limited to 33 percent shooting from the field, falls to Southern Miss at home
Video
Roundball Roundup: Girls first round playoff edition; heartbreak in West Monroe, plus MUCH more!
Video
UPDATE: Summerfield Principal Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes
Video
City council will discuss changing the names of two streets
Video
How farmers are dealing with the large amount of rainfall hitting the ArkLaMiss
Video
Dallas PD recruitment at Grambling State University
Video
Trending Stories
Death row inmate that protected three correctional officers was executed tonight
UPDATE: Summerfield Principal Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes
Video
City council will discuss changing the names of two streets
Video
Weather
Rutledge Sues Firm for Illegally Enforcing Veterans’ Pensions Assignment Contracts