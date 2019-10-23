Skip to content
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 23rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 23rd
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 22nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 22nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, October 21st
Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 20th
Riverfield Academy is close to finishing the 2019 regular season undefeated
Handful of high school football games in Northeast Louisiana moved from Friday to Thursday
Annual “Ashley Bowl” week, tight district race provides excitement for Crossett and Hamburg
Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson continues to rack up the awards, and national attention
“This is not a one hit wonder,” Coach Odums on McDaniel’s play
“This is a challenge game” Coach Odums on Jags game at Alcorn
Half Moon Yoga Studio to host Yogathon to benefit ARCO of Monroe
Geeks Along The River happening this Saturday in Monroe
Events happening this weekend in Lincoln Parish
In The Garden: Sweet Potatoes
Taste of the Twin Cities set for November 2nd
Rayville Producers Gin
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Monroe Police need help identifying the driver of a hit and run killing a Neville HS student
Georgia Pacific machines shutdown, 230 workers spend last days at the mill this week
Two dozen students arrested after fight at Louisiana high school
Police: Prosthetic foot causes SUV driver to crash into doctor’s office
VIDEO: Woman hit with blender at McDonald’s after complaining about food
Don't Miss
Cotton sees good yield this year, Rayville Producers Gin set to make history
Enterprise Waterworks issues limited boil advisory
Louisiana higher education board asks for $156M budget boost
Two dozen students arrested after fight at Louisiana high school
New Orleans could get loan of up to $111M for sewers
Gov. Edwards spoke on expansion of LaTech Enterprise Campus
Driver killed in wreck with prison bus