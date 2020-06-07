Skip to content
Rayville Police Department investigating shots fired at Saturday night gathering
There’s a growing call to defund the police. Here’s what it means
President Trump to sign emergency declaration to aid Louisiana with pending tropical storm
Senate introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers, forestry, and reduce air pollution
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 330 new cases, 11 new deaths
La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, June 6th
Tropical Storm Cristobal advances toward US Gulf Coast
Cristobal to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Louisiana
Severe threat, Cristobal highlight active weather weekend
Gov. Edwards announces request for federal emergency disaster declaration ahead of Cristobal
Brees addresses President Trump in Instagram Post: “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away”
Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Presley Johnson
Hundreds head to Frenchmen’s Bend for 11th annual Cancer Foundation League Golf Tournament
After 28 years, Robert Sanders retires as Vidalia’s basketball coach
Workouts have resumed for Arkansas high schools – but with several requirements
PHASE 2 REOPENING: Cold Desert Tattoo Studio taking extra precautions before opening
Cooking with Olivia: Cucumber Salad
LA Tech and Grambling State join forces to host peaceful protest through Ruston
Bayou Bowl set to reopen on Friday as Louisiana heads into Phase 2
Meet the Bank On Their Future Scholarship winner; Kraftman Federal Credit Union presents scholarship
Rayville Police Department investigating shots fired at Saturday night gathering
Police: Man who fell from interstate bridge was found dead
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments
There’s a growing call to defund the police. Here’s what it means
President Trump to sign emergency declaration to aid Louisiana with pending tropical storm
Senate introduces bipartisan bill to help farmers, forestry, and reduce air pollution
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 330 new cases, 11 new deaths
La. Guard preps for TS Cristobal, continues COVID-19 operations
Teen who spent 10 hours cleaning up after protest gifted car and college scholarship
Police: Man who fell from interstate bridge was found dead
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments
