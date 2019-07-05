radiation treatments

Skip to content
KTVE
Monroe
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Boil advisory in Madison Parish issued by Bayou Macon Water System
Top Stories
CDC: Salmonella outbreak appears linked to Cavi brand papayas
Man gets nearly 6 years for lying to FEMA for benefits
Family fends off naked intruder who claimed to be the devil
Heat the Seats campaign underway, committee wants to bring heated recliners to cancer center in El Dorado
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 5th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 4th
Fish & Game Forecast
Tracking the Tropics: What to expect in July
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 3rd
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Bulldogs quarterback J’Mar Smith reflects on 2018, looks forward to 2019 at Manning Passing Academy
Top Stories
Topgolf Breaks Ground in Northwest Arkansas
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech soccer coach Kevin Sherry discusses comparisons between 1998 and 2019 U.S. women’s teams
Louisiana Tech soccer coach Kevin Sherry speaks on losing field in Ruston’s tragic tornado
LSU Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda sings praises of Neville alum Rashard Lawrence
Local coaches and players share memories, following the passing of Cajuns baseball coach Tony Robichaux
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Pet of the Week – Foxy Brown
Top Stories
Why you can’t see KARD FOX 14 on DirecTV & AT&T U-verse
Top Stories
Looking for fireworks & Independence Day celebrations? Here is a list from across the Arklamiss for 2019
Uber is launching an official expansion throughout every parish in Louisiana
104 reasons to smile: Local woman celebrates 104th birthday
In the kitchen with Copeland’s
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
radiation treatments
Heat the Seats campaign underway, committee wants to bring heated recliners to cancer center in El Dorado