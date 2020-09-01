Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
USGS reports 3.7 magnitude earthquake in northeast Arkansas
Top Stories
Police say Texarkana man, 78, fatally shoots son, 42
Laura brings “never before seen” power restoration efforts to the ArkLaMiss
Video
University of Arkansas reports 151 new coronavirus cases
Water donations from local beer distributors
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Laura brings “never before seen” power restoration efforts to the ArkLaMiss
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting
Live
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 1st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 1st
UPDATE: Louisiana Department of Health verifies additional hurricane-related deaths
Weather and Crawfish: What does too much or too little rain mean for crawfish season?
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
More opt out’s coming for LSU Football?
Video
Top Stories
Malcom Brown on practicing in empty Superdome: ‘It’s kind of surreal’
Video
Olympic flame on display again, but Games uncertainty remains
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Mangham and Rayville
Video
Report: Deion Sanders expected to be a candidate for Jackson State head football coach position
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Water donations from local beer distributors
Top Stories
Disaster relief fund started for Louisiana farmers
Louisiana National Guard heads to Southwest Louisiana
Farm To Table: Food Safety After A Power Outage
Video
In The Garden: Tree Placement in the Landscape
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Prime
15 years later, Walmart to launch its answer to Amazon Prime
Don't Miss
Monroe Police investigating double homicide at Parkview Apartments
Monroe mother accused of abusing daughter, leaving her stranded in the heat
Monroe woman arrested after committing her crimes on Facebook Live
Mississippi man accused of stealing ATVs has been arrested
Two Eunice men file petition to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
Don't Miss
Laura brings “never before seen” power restoration efforts to the ArkLaMiss
Video
Water donations from local beer distributors
Mississippi university to rename ‘Dixie Darlings’ dance team
Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses closed through Labor Day
Tracking the Tropics: Remembering Hurricane Katrina & how satellites help hurricane forecasting
Live
More opt out’s coming for LSU Football?
Video
Malcom Brown on practicing in empty Superdome: ‘It’s kind of surreal’
Video
Trending Stories
Monroe Police investigating double homicide at Parkview Apartments
Monroe mother accused of abusing daughter, leaving her stranded in the heat
Monroe woman arrested after committing her crimes on Facebook Live
Mississippi man accused of stealing ATVs has been arrested
Two Eunice men file petition to recall Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards