Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?
Video
Top Stories
Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for coronavirus
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
Obama wishes Trump, first lady a ‘speedy recovery’
Video
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks help from public to find a stolen truck
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 2nd
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 2nd
Top Stories
Entergy announces it has finished restoring power to Southwest Louisiana
Two full moons to shine in October
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 1st
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Friday night football is back for area high schools
Video
Top Stories
Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow can ‘sting like a bee’
High school football returns in Louisiana with a pair of Thursday night bouts
Video
Assumption High to honor Carley McCord with 2020 season
XFL football games to return spring of 2022
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Friday night football is back for area high schools
Video
Top Stories
Historic Monroe barbershop still opens for business after being burglarized Monday
Video
Tip To Be Encouraged for October 1
Video
UPDATE: Jones McGinty Water System boil advisory is rescinded
STARTS TODAY: Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Downtown Storytime Stroll
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Poliitcs
Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?
Video
Don't Miss
UPDATE: LSP identifies Trooper, victims in Thursday night crash that killed two
Video
West Monroe woman accused of SNAP fraud
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
Union Parish man arrested, accused of murdering his grandfather
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
Don't Miss
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks help from public to find a stolen truck
Crossett Solar Energy Farm moves closer to construction date, expected to make a local impact
Video
President Trump releases video before heading to Walter Reed hospital
Gov. Edwards issues statement on extending the 2020 Census deadline
PHOTOS: President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed Medical Center
Gallery
US Consulate employee found dead in Tijuana
Video
Trending Stories
UPDATE: LSP identifies Trooper, victims in Thursday night crash that killed two
Video
West Monroe woman accused of SNAP fraud
An abundance of risk, not caution, before Trump’s diagnosis
Union Parish man arrested, accused of murdering his grandfather
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One