physicians

News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Rate of abortions drops to lowest level since Roe v. Wade
Top Stories
“It can happen here.” – Louisiana sheriff addresses statewide human trafficking spike
Attorney General Jeff Landry visits Monroe to speak with professionals at St. Francis
BRING ON THE WINTER HOLIDAYS: Community Christmas Tree returns, MAD officials say they will be bringing ice skating rink to its amphitheater
Louisiana resident sentenced to 40 months for stealing more than $180,000 in price changing scheme
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: 3 systems active in Atlantic, more possible disturbances coming
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th
Tropical Depression 10 forms in Atlantic, expected to become Tropical Storm Imelda
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, September 17th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, September 17th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Reveals 2020 Baseball Schedule
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech’s defense and “dual threat” quarterbacks
Top Stories
Does Warhawks upcoming date with Iowa State remind Matt Viator of near upset in Nebraska in 2014?
Ruston football hosts first home game of 2019, Thursday at Joe Aillet Stadium
West Ouachita’s Matt Middleton explains Chiefs 2-0 start to 2019
Southern vs. FAMU: “I feel like it’s going to be a show Saturday”
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
COOKING WITH OLIVIA: Spiced Apple Cake
Top Stories
Louisiana Cancer Foundation establishes scholarship to assist students impacted by cancer
Top Stories
Mayor’s Minute – September 18th
Let Your Light Shine at Hope in the Light of Day
The Hub Music Hall Debuting First Concert
RECALL ALERT: Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
physicians
Experts predict a shortage of physicians within the next decade
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests three women in connection to methamphetamine investigation
Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween
METRO NARCOTICS: West Monroe man arrested during traffic stop on multiple drug charges
Louisiana resident sentenced to 40 months for stealing more than $180,000 in price changing scheme
Suspect involved in Louisiana cocaine ring sentenced to more than 12 years in prison
Metro Narcotics Unit arrests three women in connection to methamphetamine investigation
National Forensic Science Week: Local law enforcement explains how crime labs help solve cases
Saints QB Drew Brees Reportedly Having Surgery on Throwing Hand on Wednesday
K9 sniffs out $1M in heroin during traffic stop
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 18th
Louisiana Tech’s defense and “dual threat” quarterbacks