Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Top Stories
New business specializes in connecting entrepreneurs to the right resources when starting their own business
Almost 700,000 people are effected by the new work requirements for SNAP
Football championship sidelines Louisiana inaugural ball
Trump lights National Christmas Tree in holiday tradition
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Wednesday, December 4th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 4th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 4th
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December 3rd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Five players reach double-digits, Louisiana Tech upsets Mississippi State in Starkville, 74-67
Top Stories
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Preview
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 14: Playoff push, 1-on-1 with Ricky Williams
Pair of Warhawks earn First Team Sun Belt honors
Techsters’ 2019 softball schedule released; 16 home games to be played at Ruston’s sports complex
Grambling outlasts Paul Quinn
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Top Stories
Santa Claus Patrol is protecting Ouachita Parish community this holiday season
LPSO holds seminar addressing mental health for first responders
Travel tips with Jane Gunn!
LDCC receives national accreditation for tech programs
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump
pecans
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Don't Miss
Almost 700,000 people are effected by the new work requirements for SNAP
UPDATE: Calhoun man arrested for kidnapping, severely beating victim
LAPD Officer allegedly caught on camera fondling dead body
Who killed Truth Turner? Family still seeking for answers three years after her death
MPD: Monroe man arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder
Don't Miss
Fisherman discovers man’s body floating in Louisiana river
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 5th
NAVY: Three dead, including alleged gunman, after shooting at Pearl Harbor
Louisiana establishes first pesticide pick-up program
Enterprise Water Works issues system wide boil advisory
Pair of Warhawks earn First Team Sun Belt honors
Techsters’ 2019 softball schedule released; 16 home games to be played at Ruston’s sports complex
Trending Stories
Almost 700,000 people are effected by the new work requirements for SNAP
UPDATE: Calhoun man arrested for kidnapping, severely beating victim
LAPD Officer allegedly caught on camera fondling dead body
Who killed Truth Turner? Family still seeking for answers three years after her death
MPD: Monroe man arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder