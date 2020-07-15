Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Rice Crop 2020: Louisiana’s poised to see record yield
Video
Top Stories
Autopsy set after Mississippi inmate dies in private prison
‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool on IRS.gov takes guesswork out of when to expect refunds
COVID-19 hospitalization continues to rise in Mississippi
Reeves names ex-state Sen. Gray Tollison as circuit judge
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 15th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 15th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 14th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 14th
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 13th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program
Top Stories
Senior Night: Quitman’s Stormie Snowden
Video
Ke’Travion Hargrove decommits from Louisiana Tech
Video
Mississippi moves the start date of high school football to September 4
Smackover-Norphlet athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Cooking with Olivia: Mandarin Orange Salad
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Events for July 17-19
Video
BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
Ouachita Parish School officials highly encourage graduation attendees to wear masks
Video
Monroe Mayor and Mayor-Elect look ahead to the future
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
paul glynn
Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program
Don't Miss
Arrest Report: West Monroe man refuses to mask up at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle
Website where Louisiana frontline workers can apply for $250 COVID-19 rebates down
Louisiana BESE sets minimum standards for 2020-2021 School Year, some parents choosing other alternatives
Video
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
AG Landry says mask mandate and bar closures probably illegal
Video
Don't Miss
Rice Crop 2020: Louisiana’s poised to see record yield
Video
Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program
Louisiana daycare worker arrested for breaking 2-year-old child’s arm
Unemployed Louisiana workers to hold virtual town hall with elected officials to discuss new challenges in COVID-19 era
AG Landry says mask mandate and bar closures probably illegal
Video
Kayaker records scary encounter with alligator
Video
Gov. Edwards Issues Statement as Louisiana Surpasses One Million COVID-19 Tests
Trending Stories
Arrest Report: West Monroe man refuses to mask up at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle
Website where Louisiana frontline workers can apply for $250 COVID-19 rebates down
Louisiana BESE sets minimum standards for 2020-2021 School Year, some parents choosing other alternatives
Video
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
AG Landry says mask mandate and bar closures probably illegal
Video