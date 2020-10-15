Paintball Attacks

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Secret tapes show neo-Nazi group recruiting former members of the military
Top Stories
Kyrgyzstan’s president resigns following ten day of unrest over disputed election
Largest wildfire Colorado has ever seen burning now near Fort Collins
Another jetpack reported thousands of feet above Los Angeles
Authorities clear officer who fatally shot mentally ill man with a knife
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 15th
Top Stories
Father, daughter survive tree crashing through their home
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 14th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 14th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, October 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, October 13th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech legend, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean passes away
Top Stories
Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
Alabama head football coach, Nick Saban, tests positive for COVID-19
West Monroe tops district rival Alexandria in volleyball home finale
Video
LSU’s Orgeron says QB Brennan not practicing this week
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
College students may be intentionally getting COVID-19 to sell plasma, school says
Top Stories
Local animal shelter hosts virtual fundraiser
Chennault Gala set for Saturday, Oct. 17
Video
Louisiana PEACHtober in Lincoln Parish set for Oct. 24
Video
Monroe RiverMarket announces cancellation of all 2020-2021 public events
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Latest Coronavirus Numbers
Paintball Attacks
At least eight people at universities in Chicago suffer eye injuries from paintball attacks
Don't Miss
Louisiana Tech legend, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean passes away
19 indicted in central Arkansas drug ring
Monroe man arrested, accused of threatening a woman about a drug investigation that involved him
Sunday crash in Richland Parish kills West Monroe man
Lifestyle
Don't Miss
Louisiana Tech legend, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean passes away
Louisiana has 13 Presidential Candidates on the ballot; Exclusive interview with one candidate
Video
UPDATE: Jory Worthen, suspect in Camden double-homicide, expected to return to Arkansas
Video
‘We don’t want it,’ Sunset Road residents against T-Ricks store re-zoning plans, concerned with safety, noise and hazardous chemicals
Video
Local animal shelter hosts virtual fundraiser
L.A Tech student develops prototype now being tested by U.S. Air Force
Video
Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds
Trending Stories
Louisiana Tech legend, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Fred Dean passes away
19 indicted in central Arkansas drug ring
Monroe man arrested, accused of threatening a woman about a drug investigation that involved him
Sunday crash in Richland Parish kills West Monroe man
Lifestyle