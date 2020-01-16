Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
IRS: Most taxpayers eligible for free federal and free state tax return preparation
Top Stories
Chief Justice, senator sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial
2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest releases list of performers
NOPD issue simple battery warrant against Odell Beckham, Jr.
UPDATE: West Monroe teen charged with vehicular homicide in connection to July wreck
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 16th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 16th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 15th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 15th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 14th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 14th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
NOPD issue simple battery warrant against Odell Beckham, Jr.
Top Stories
LSU’s Joe Brady hired as Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator
LSU Athletics issues statement regarding cash exchange between Odell Beckham Jr., Tiger players
Locals from LSU react following Monday’s National Championship win over Clemson
Rose Lavelle, U.S. Women’s Soccer Team turn attention to Olympics
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Ouachita Green Arbor Day Celebration Rescheduled
Top Stories
2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest releases list of performers
Health and weight loss with Dr. Gray
GO CARE holding ribbon cutting and open house on Jan. 23
Pentecostals of the Twin Cities hosting free community event “Limitless”
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Ouachita Green
Ouachita Green Arbor Day Celebration Rescheduled
Don't Miss
Mississippi scrambles to find cells for 625 violent inmates after Parchman prison deemed unsafe
Camden police officer turns 90, becomes the oldest active police officer in Arkansas
UPDATE: West Monroe teen charged with vehicular homicide in connection to July wreck
Weather
OPSO searching for suspect who used stolen credit card
Don't Miss
Chief Justice, senator sworn in for Trump’s impeachment trial
Town of Tullos issues partial boil advisory
Ouachita Green Arbor Day Celebration Rescheduled
IRS: Most taxpayers eligible for free federal and free state tax return preparation
2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest releases list of performers
NOPD issue simple battery warrant against Odell Beckham, Jr.
UPDATE: West Monroe teen charged with vehicular homicide in connection to July wreck
Trending Stories
Mississippi scrambles to find cells for 625 violent inmates after Parchman prison deemed unsafe
Camden police officer turns 90, becomes the oldest active police officer in Arkansas
UPDATE: West Monroe teen charged with vehicular homicide in connection to July wreck
Weather
OPSO searching for suspect who used stolen credit card