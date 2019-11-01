Skip to content
Top Stories
Lincoln Parish works to relieve inmate overflow through jail expansion
Top Stories
U.S. added 128,000 jobs in October
Streaming Wars: Apple Vs. Disney
Technical issue halts payday for many Capital One customers
WATCH: Dramatic rescue of a woman stranded on top of a car as floodwaters inch up
Top Stories
FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 1st
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, November 1st
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 31st
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 31st
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic quieting down in final weeks of hurricane season
Top Stories
LSU commit Jaquelin Roy receives Under Armour All-American jersey
Top Stories
Northeast Louisiana native shares connection to Nationals World Series victory
Top Stories
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh wins 200th game, Lincoln Prep is victorious in Thursday high school football action
GMEN Nation Full Show Week 8
LSU taking advantage of the bye week ahead of No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in Tuscaloosa
LSU WRs helping Defense prepare for Alabama
Top Stories
FALL BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
Top Stories
8th Grade Math students in Louisiana progress to the best in the country
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM LOUISIANA LIVING!
Heated debate between Governor Edwards and Eddie Rispone ahead of Louisiana Governor’s runoff
Bastrop Retail Development, LLC is wanting to bring a water park to Bastrop
Ouachita Baptist Tigers
2019 Murphy USA Classic set to make impact on visitors, players and local students
MPD: Rayville man accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home, raping her
Halloween photo of kids dressed as Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London goes viral
UPDATE: Find out what locals have to say about President Trump coming to Monroe
Spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana, issues statement regarding President Trump coming to Monroe
Bossier DA: Fatal officer-involved shooting justified; video released
Shreveport man wanted for violent crime charges, considered armed and dangerous
Morning Forecast – Friday, November 1st
Northeast Louisiana native shares connection to Nationals World Series victory
OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh wins 200th game, Lincoln Prep is victorious in Thursday high school football action
Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students
Louisiana SPCA past capacity; adoption fees reduced by 50%
Halloween photo of kids dressed as Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London goes viral
Community Calendar