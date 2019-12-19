Skip to content
Texas: Four people shot while leaving San Antonio mall
California: 17 year old girl sneaks onto plane and crashes it
Missouri: Church leader and professor charged with solicitation of prostitution… with an Arby’s card
Oregon: One dead, three injured in stabbing and carjacking spree
Arkansas: State Trooper resigns and is immediately arrested
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 19th
Weather Officials: 24 tornadoes hit South over 2 days
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
WATCH: Governor Edwards speaks after touring storm damage in Alexandria
Family remembers Vernon Parish woman killed in severe weather
What is Matt Viator saying after West Monroe’s Garrett Kahmann and Sterlington’s Hayes Crockett sign with ULM?
Nearly a dozen athletes from Louisiana and Arkansas take part in National Signing Day
WATCH NOW: Coach O talks as the Tigers are preparing for their Peach Bowl appearance
Nearly a dozen area football stars take part in December’s National Signing Day
Bulldogs cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Simsboro remains dominant at home in win over Homer, plus more scores
HOLIDAY SEASON: Local man gives back to community by buying cars for those in need
Historical Bed and Breakfast in Columbia receives Restoration grant
NAIA Football National Championships being held in Grambling this weekend
Miss Spirit of Ouachita’s Outstanding Teen holding cupcake event for Children’s Miracle Network
Cooking with Olivia: Christmas Cherry Salad
Oregon: One dead, three injured in stabbing and carjacking spree
