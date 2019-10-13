Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish Police Jury talks about what the next 4 years will look like
Top Stories
Split GOP tries to unite in Louisiana governor’s race runoff
Voters decide on changes to Louisiana Constitution
Monroe man arrested on three counts of armed robbery
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for attempting to steal from a church
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 13th
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Saturday, October 12th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 11th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 11th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Latest Football National Rankings
Top Stories
Grambling holds Alabama A&M to season low in points, in 23-10 victory
Top Stories
Rayville’s Kashie Natt earns Beast of the Week Honors
Football Friday Night Xtra for October 11, 2019
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT
Rainbow shines over College GameDay set on LSU’s campus
Community
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish Police Jury talks about what the next 4 years will look like
Top Stories
ELECTION NIGHT: Candidates push for last minute votes
ARCTIC BOY: Louisiana’s first Peregrine Falcon trains for hunting season
West Monroe Board of Alderman passes property tax for economic district
Report reveals Monroe has a highly concentrated number of people living in poverty
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
oppj
Ouachita Parish Police Jury talks about what the next 4 years will look like
Don't Miss
Election Results
Monroe man arrested on three counts of armed robbery
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for attempting to steal from a church
Voters decide on changes to Louisiana Constitution
RESULTS: Ouachita Parish
Don't Miss
Ouachita Parish Police Jury talks about what the next 4 years will look like
Weekend Weather: Sunday, October 13th
Split GOP tries to unite in Louisiana governor’s race runoff
Voters decide on changes to Louisiana Constitution
Monroe man arrested on three counts of armed robbery
Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for attempting to steal from a church
Edwards says he expects GOP onslaught