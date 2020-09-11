Skip to content
Phase 3: The Louisiana Department of Education responds
Pellerin attorneys file motion to fight temporary restraining order on bodycam footage and officer identities
Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delayed until Christmas
Officials battle online misinformation along with wildfires
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 11th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 11th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 10th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 9th
No tailgating on New Orleans city public property for Saints season opener
The NFL returns tonight on NBC 10
” … With the press conference [Tuesday] I still felt like we had an opportunity to play this game … ” Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz speaks on postponed date with Baylor
President Guice: LA Tech working to keep students safe following 36 football players testing positive for COVID-19
Hamburg’s varsity football team meets El Dorado’s junior varsity squad in Tuesday night tilt
Phase 3: The Louisiana Department of Education responds
Mississippi city restores juvenile curfew after crime spike
College students born after 2001 learn about 9/11 as a historic event
UPDATE: Oldest and longest-serving employee with the city of El Dorado awarded with a plaque for decades of service
September 11 events happening in the Monroe/West Monroe area
Opelousas Louisiana
Ex-Louisiana police officer enters plea in alleged beating
Phase 3: The Louisiana Department of Education responds
Hurricane Laura: FEMA announces generator and chainsaw reimbursement for survivors
Multiple Louisiana agencies work together to arrest kidnapper
Gov. Edwards holds Friday media briefing, expected to detail Phase Three restrictions
Monroe doctor arrested for more than 100 drug charges
Phase 3: The Louisiana Department of Education responds
Pellerin attorneys file motion to fight temporary restraining order on bodycam footage and officer identities
Lawmakers: Post-9/11 unity needed again to overcome pandemic
‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delayed until Christmas
Mississippi city restores juvenile curfew after crime spike
‘I love you’: Father forgives man who raped, killed his 9-year-old daughter in Florida
WATCH: Local teacher inspires students to learn online
Phase 3: The Louisiana Department of Education responds
Hurricane Laura: FEMA announces generator and chainsaw reimbursement for survivors
Multiple Louisiana agencies work together to arrest kidnapper
Gov. Edwards holds Friday media briefing, expected to detail Phase Three restrictions
Monroe doctor arrested for more than 100 drug charges