Odd Architecture

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
California: Two wedding crashers charged with murder for killing groom at his own reception
Top Stories
California: ‘Slice and Fold’ house patterned after origami
Tennessee: Special needs students allegedly told to hurry up for “regular” people
Utah: Man’s body in freezer for a decade; letter attached says wife didn’t kill him
Texas: FBI investigating disappearance of mother and newborn baby
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 18th
Top Stories
WATCH: Governor Edwards speaks after touring storm damage in Alexandria
Top Stories
Family remembers Vernon Parish woman killed in severe weather
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 17th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 17th
NEW STORM DAMAGE VIDEO: Hope Baptist School in Alexandria significantly damaged
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Bulldogs cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Top Stories
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Simsboro remains dominant at home in win over Homer, plus more scores
Top Stories
Bulldogs free throws, the difference in Tuesday’s win over North Carolina Central
I-20 East All-Stars prepare for final high school football game of 2019
LSU’s Ed Orgeron is AP college football coach of the year
New Orleans: Brees breaks NFL all-time Touchdown Record
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
TIPS: City employees attend Active Shooter Training, what to do if encountered with an active shooter
Top Stories
Trio’s Restaurant is spreading Christmas cheer with a free meal for a family in need this year
Donations from Christmas Cheer Food Drive collected and delivered to the Food Bank of NELA
Vidalia removed from “Fiscally Distressed Municipalities” list
Weekly Holiday Host: Cliff’s Banana Bread
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Odd Architecture
California: ‘Slice and Fold’ house patterned after origami
Don't Miss
Texas: FBI investigating disappearance of mother and newborn baby
Utah: Man’s body in freezer for a decade; letter attached says wife didn’t kill him
Weather
Undercover operation lands 11 behind bars on prostitution charges in Louisiana
Tennessee: Special needs students allegedly told to hurry up for “regular” people
Don't Miss
Attention: Town of Tullus issues partial boil advisory
Bulldogs cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Simsboro remains dominant at home in win over Homer, plus more scores
Bulldogs free throws, the difference in Tuesday’s win over North Carolina Central
I-20 East All-Stars prepare for final high school football game of 2019
Community comes together to help tornado victim from Forest, LA
Lake Charles man accused of hiding camera in teenage girl’s bedroom
Trending Stories
Texas: FBI investigating disappearance of mother and newborn baby
Utah: Man’s body in freezer for a decade; letter attached says wife didn’t kill him
Weather
Undercover operation lands 11 behind bars on prostitution charges in Louisiana
Tennessee: Special needs students allegedly told to hurry up for “regular” people