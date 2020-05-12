Ochsner Health Monroe

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
U.S. citizens with immigrant spouses are fighting for the coronavirus checks they were denied
Top Stories
7-year-old girl dies in flash flood; 3-year-old sister still missing
Man indicted on arson charges that destroyed an Islamic Center
Twitter employees can work from home forever, according to CEO
5-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 12-year-old brother after finding gun in the woods
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, May 13th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, May 12th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, May 12th
Morning Forecast – Monday, May 11th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, May 11th
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, May 10th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: West Ouachita’s Alaina Fletcher
Video
Top Stories
Ruston’s Ke’travion Hargrove on committing to Louisiana Tech over Power Five schools, ‘[I] like how they kept in contact with me…’
Video
Senior Night: Delta Charter’s McKenzie Watts
Video
Senior Night: Junction City’s Maliq Larry
Video
Former ULM and NFL wide receiver, Don Zimmerman, passes away
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
Top Stories
World War II nurse from Union Parish turns 100 years old
Video
Top Stories
Congressman Abraham pens letter to Elon Musk, urging him to move Tesla HQ to Northern Louisiana
WMPD receives grant for 5 defibrillators to be placed in patrol cars
UL System names Dr. Edwin Litolff as interim ULM President
Mosquito spraying begins Monday night for portions of Ouachita Parish
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Ochsner Health Monroe
After battling COVID-19, local nurse warns of the severity of the virus amid Louisiana’s partial re-opening
Video
Don't Miss
5-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 12-year-old brother after finding gun in the woods
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Weather
Congressman Abraham pens letter to Elon Musk, urging him to move Tesla HQ to Northern Louisiana
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 215 new cases, 29 new deaths, and 2,292 new recoveries
Don't Miss
D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a partial boil advisory
Senior Night: West Ouachita’s Alaina Fletcher
Video
After battling COVID-19, local nurse warns of the severity of the virus amid Louisiana’s partial re-opening
Video
Ruston’s Ke’travion Hargrove on committing to Louisiana Tech over Power Five schools, ‘[I] like how they kept in contact with me…’
Video
World War II nurse from Union Parish turns 100 years old
Video
SouthArk distributes CARES Act funding, $535,000 given to students impacted by COVID-19
Video
City of Tallulah hosts graduation parade for Madison High School seniors
Video
Trending Stories
5-year-old accidentally shoots and kills 12-year-old brother after finding gun in the woods
House unveils $3 trillion virus bill including second round of stimulus checks, state aid
Weather
Congressman Abraham pens letter to Elon Musk, urging him to move Tesla HQ to Northern Louisiana
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 215 new cases, 29 new deaths, and 2,292 new recoveries