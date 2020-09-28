Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017
Top Stories
Judge gives temporary reprieve to TikTok, allows U.S. downloads to continue
NYPD officers charge at group of protesters and diners, arresting people on sidewalk
NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station
Texas man charged with capital murder in deaths of two friends missing since 2016
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, September 28th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, September 27th
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, September 26th
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 25th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, September 25th
What makes hurricanes stall, and why is it so hard to forecast?
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech bulldogs took on Houston Baptist for their home opener at Joe Aillet Stadium
Video
Top Stories
LSU updates gameday policies for safe fan experience
Video
The Favorite Nephew: Otis Sherman reflects on the life of his uncle, MLB Hall of Fame inductee, Lou Brock
Video
The Latest: Saints to allow family members for Packers game
Which is the better mascot: Tiger or Bulldog?
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Local woman receives letter to pay back overpayment on unemployment benefits
Video
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Downtown Storytime Stroll during October
Video
Officials hold annual Child Safety Seat Check
Video
NAACP hosting voting registration drives in Ouachita Parish
Video
Tom Pearson talks about changes he plans to make to the zoo; How the community is helping
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
NY Times
NY Times: Trump paid $750 in U.S. income taxes in 2016, 2017
Don't Miss
Weather
Local woman receives letter to pay back overpayment on unemployment benefits
Video
Texas man charged with capital murder in deaths of two friends missing since 2016
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment three
One dead, several injured in shooting at large biker gathering in Iowa
Don't Miss
Local woman receives letter to pay back overpayment on unemployment benefits
Video
Ouachita Parish Public Library hosts Downtown Storytime Stroll during October
Video
Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama
Pregnant woman struck, killed by gunfire during argument with boyfriend, police say
Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
Video
The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting on South 29th Street in Monroe
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
Trending Stories
Weather
Local woman receives letter to pay back overpayment on unemployment benefits
Video
Texas man charged with capital murder in deaths of two friends missing since 2016
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment three
One dead, several injured in shooting at large biker gathering in Iowa