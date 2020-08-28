Skip to content
NELA Food Bank
City of Monroe and the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana hold food and supply giveaway
STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss
Video
Entergy issues statement regarding power outages in Louisiana and Arkansas
UPDATE: All Greater Ouachita Water Company services restored
UPDATE: 113K still without power in the ArkLaMiss
After the Storm: What do you do now? Here’s what the Department of Insurance has to say
Ruston hurricane damage, recovery efforts
UPDATE: All Greater Ouachita Water Company services restored
Ouachita Parish Police Jury activates contracts for storm debris removal during special called meeting on Friday
Louisiana National Guard continues response efforts in the aftermath of Laura
9-year-old Oklahoma boy’s wish for a family granted after foster story goes viral
Video
UPDATE: Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14
Gallery
Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin
Gallery
STORM DAMAGE: Viewer photos and videos of Laura damage across the ArkLaMiss
Video
Entergy issues statement regarding power outages in Louisiana and Arkansas
UPDATE: All Greater Ouachita Water Company services restored
UPDATE: 113K still without power in the ArkLaMiss
After the Storm: What do you do now? Here’s what the Department of Insurance has to say