Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Monroe resident participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Video
Top Stories
Demolition set for one of the oldest dorms on LA Tech’s campus
Video
Community gives ideas for name change of Robert E. Lee Junior High School
Video
Former City of Shreveport Employee and Co-Conspirator Charged with Credit Card Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft
Recent Louisiana law grads don’t need bar exam due to virus
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Gonzalo expected to become first hurricane of 2020 Atlantic season
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 22nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 22nd
Tracking the Tropics, Week 8: Getting hurricane insurance and looking back at “A” named storms
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 21st
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Local 10-year old is a corn hole sensation
Video
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech football finds replacement team for Prairie View A&M on 2020 schedule
LHSAA releases letter on Wednesday, ‘… no intention of cancelling Fall sports … ‘
With safety measures, due to COVID-19, the 69th annual Cottonstates Invitational is set to begin Wednesday at Monroe’s Bayou DeSiard Country Club
Video
‘Dirt on the Rev’ takes over Monroe’s Revolution Park, country music star Dylan Scott is helping put it all together
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Demolition set for one of the oldest dorms on LA Tech’s campus
Video
Top Stories
Cooking with Olivia: Tomato Pie
Video
Fun and safe things to do in Lincoln Parish
Video
Robert E. Lee Junior High seeking community suggestions for renaming
Claiborne Christian School gives back to community amid pandemic
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
name change
Community gives ideas for name change of Robert E. Lee Junior High School
Video
Don't Miss
Jonesville Mayor arrested on Malfeasance, Abuse of Power, Intimidation of Witness charges
Video
OPSO: Man accused of holding gun to the heads of two adults and two children
Local 10-year old is a corn hole sensation
Video
Recent Louisiana law grads don’t need bar exam due to virus
“I have crack in my mouth.” West Monroe woman arrested on possession charge
Don't Miss
Local 10-year old is a corn hole sensation
Video
EXCLUSIVE: Monroe resident participates in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Video
Recent El Dorado High School graduate prepares for college amid pandemic
Video
Louisiana Tech football finds replacement team for Prairie View A&M on 2020 schedule
Demolition set for one of the oldest dorms on LA Tech’s campus
Video
Community gives ideas for name change of Robert E. Lee Junior High School
Video
LHSAA releases letter on Wednesday, ‘… no intention of cancelling Fall sports … ‘
Trending Stories
Jonesville Mayor arrested on Malfeasance, Abuse of Power, Intimidation of Witness charges
Video
OPSO: Man accused of holding gun to the heads of two adults and two children
Local 10-year old is a corn hole sensation
Video
Recent Louisiana law grads don’t need bar exam due to virus
“I have crack in my mouth.” West Monroe woman arrested on possession charge