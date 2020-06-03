Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
ULM Athletics-Branded Face Masks Grow in Popularity; Provide Financial Support for Athletics Program
Top Stories
Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post
Video
Local artist paints to show impact COVID-19 has made; Union Museum of History and Art
Video
West Monroe announces facility openings as part of Phase Two of reopening
Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 & Tropical Storm briefing for Wednesday, June 3
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 3rd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, June 3rd
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 2nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, June 2nd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
It’s official: River Oaks is a member of the LHSAA, leaving MSAIS after 53 years
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Myles Grayson
Video
ULM Athletics-Branded Face Masks Grow in Popularity; Provide Financial Support for Athletics Program
Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”
Senior Night: Hermitage’s Heather Hoskins
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post
Video
Top Stories
Children’s Coalition for NELA received grant to help kids and families affected by pandemic
Video
Ouachita Parish School Board announces Pre-K, Kindergarten registration and summer feeding program
New safety protocols are set as daycare facilities reopen their doors
Video
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana continues to support community amid Covid-19 crisis
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
myles grayson
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Myles Grayson
Video
Don't Miss
MPD: Monroe man arrested, charged with six counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post
Video
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”
Don't Miss
Crossett police chief condemns racism and misconduct, plans to add a cultural integration class to departmental training
Video
It’s official: River Oaks is a member of the LHSAA, leaving MSAIS after 53 years
Video
Senior Night: Ouachita’s Myles Grayson
Video
Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post
Video
Local artist paints to show impact COVID-19 has made; Union Museum of History and Art
Video
West Monroe announces facility openings as part of Phase Two of reopening
Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”
Trending Stories
MPD: Monroe man arrested, charged with six counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
Employees protest outside nursing home in response to alleged social media post
Video
Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Drew Brees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag”