Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in Texas
Top Stories
Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general
January is Monroe Museum Month–find out how to win the grand prize for participating
‘He had American blood on his hands.’ SC Senator Lindsey Graham weighs in on Soleimani killing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Kidnapping captured on doorbell cam in Las Vegas
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 3rd
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 3rd
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 2nd
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 2nd
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 1st 2020
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 1st 2020
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tennessee Titans jerseys expected to sell out by Saturday
Top Stories
Patriots face familiar faces in wild-card round vs. Titans
Top Stories
Wossman alum, LSU safety, Cam Lewis, ‘Practicing hard’ ahead of Clemson in the National Championship
Thursday Roundball Roundup: Ouachita over Simsboro, Rayville edged by Zachary; River Oaks’ 2nd annual Stockton Classic, plus more
Four Warhawks reach double figures; two with career highs, in win over Troy
LSU’s record breaking offense exceeded Coach O’s expectations
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
January is Monroe Museum Month–find out how to win the grand prize for participating
Top Stories
Louisiana DOTD gives road work update on West California Avenue in Ruston
Museum Month underway in Monroe
Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of hunting gear from local duck hunter
Mayor’s Minute: New Year’s conversation with Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
museum month
January is Monroe Museum Month–find out how to win the grand prize for participating
Don't Miss
Memphis Burger King employee pulls gun after customer complains about order
Former employee files lawsuit against Monroe’s Marshal Wince Highshaw, Jr.
1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in Texas
Arizona: Three mountain lions killed for eating human remains
Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general
Don't Miss
President Trump’s plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
Chresancio “Chee- Chee” Jackson announces bid for Monroe City Council District 5 seat
Grambling reaches early admission agreement with new medical school in Monroe
Cannon formally sentenced to life in prison for murder of SPD officer Thomas LaValley
WATCH NOW: Funeral services underway for Lafayette mother and son killed in plane crash
Police: Louisiana man faces rape charge, allegedly held woman captive in barn
Louisiana man arrested in connection with the killings of three homeless people
Trending Stories
Memphis Burger King employee pulls gun after customer complains about order
Former employee files lawsuit against Monroe’s Marshal Wince Highshaw, Jr.
1 dead, 3 hurt in ‘stabbing incident’ in Texas
Arizona: Three mountain lions killed for eating human remains
Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general