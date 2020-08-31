Mississippi Health News

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home
Video
Top Stories
After victories, Medicaid expansion revisited in Mississippi
2 Florida women, ages 19 and 21, charged with sex trafficking minors
‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
Coronavirus in Ark.: 11,300 negative tests added into system, 2 high schools move to remote learning
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 31st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 31st
Top Stories
Habitat for Humanity’s 50th home in Ouachita Parish destroyed by Hurricane Laura
Video
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, August 30th
Gallery
Louisiana Department of Health verifies two additional hurricane-related deaths
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner gives update on restoring power in Northeast Louisiana
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
LSU star Ja’Marr Chase, the nation’s top WR, expected to opt out of season and declare for 2021 NFL Draft
Video
Top Stories
The Discussion: Conversations on Race and Diversity in Sports
Video
Football Friday Night: Riverfield loses for the first time since 2018; Arkansas opens 2020 season
Video
NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments
REPORT: New Orleans Saints owner tests positive for COVID-19
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Tuesday, Sep. 1
Top Stories
Millie Mattered: Jonesville woman creates advocacy group for overdose awareness
Video
Habitat for Humanity’s 50th home in Ouachita Parish destroyed by Hurricane Laura
Video
NAACP hosts Black Lives Matter protest to stand against local police brutality
Video
Hurricane Laura: A community coming together
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mississippi Health News
After victories, Medicaid expansion revisited in Mississippi
Don't Miss
Fact check: 39 missing children not found in Georgia trailer
‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August ends
Video
Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video
Don't Miss
Tom Cotton to introduce Bill blocking unemployment funds for rioters
Louisiana protester arrested after hosting BBQ in front of mayor’s home
Video
2 Florida women, ages 19 and 21, charged with sex trafficking minors
Coronavirus in Ark.: 11,300 negative tests added into system, 2 high schools move to remote learning
Video
WATCH: Gov. Edwards holds Hurricane Laura briefing for Monday, Aug. 31
Video
UPDATE: Senator Bill Cassidy recovers from COVID-19, resumes congressional activity
Video
SCHOOLS CLOSED: List of schools in the ArkLaMiss that will be closed on Tuesday, Sep. 1
Trending Stories
Fact check: 39 missing children not found in Georgia trailer
‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as August ends
Video
Loretta Lynn ‘marries’ Kid Rock in weekend ceremony
Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
Video