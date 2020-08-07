missing man

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Green T. Lindon teachers prepare for upcoming school year with focus on fighting COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
West Monroe man and dog find Calhoun man with dementia who had been missing for four days
Video
Mayor Cotton addresses complaints over drainage issues
Video
ArkLaMiss Fair officials discuss the impact this year’s cancellation will have on local non-profits
Video
Walmart and the Salvation Army work to provide new school supplies to local children in need
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 7th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 7th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 6th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, August 6th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, August 5th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, August 5th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
What are the chances Louisiana Tech and ULM continue their football rivalry after the 2020 season? Both Athletic Directors discuss
Top Stories
Louisiana Tech and ULM kick off their first day of fall camp
Video
LA Tech football schedules ULM at Independence Stadium on November 21st
SEC releases ‘Initial Medical Protocols for Fall Sports’
Warhawks forced to find new Week One opponent after Big Sky cancels football season
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Mayor Cotton addresses complaints over drainage issues
Video
Top Stories
ArkLaMiss Fair officials discuss the impact this year’s cancellation will have on local non-profits
Video
Walmart and the Salvation Army work to provide new school supplies to local children in need
Video
Is Your Child Safe in the Vehicle? Free Car Seat Check Event
Victim speaks out after footage of excessive force arrest is released
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
missing man
West Monroe man and dog find Calhoun man with dementia who had been missing for four days
Video
Don't Miss
Warning Strong Language: Official Body Cam video released regarding accused police brutality investigation
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Louisiana Tech officials talk about impact student left on campus who died of COVID-19 complications
Video
Governor explains unemployment benefit woes
Video
Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed
Don't Miss
Ashley County Medical Center investigates former employee accused of violating federal privacy laws
Video
Murphy USA provides relief to the city of El Dorado, sponsors summer work program
Video
West Monroe man and dog find Calhoun man with dementia who had been missing for four days
Video
What are the chances Louisiana Tech and ULM continue their football rivalry after the 2020 season? Both Athletic Directors discuss
Mayor Cotton addresses complaints over drainage issues
Video
ArkLaMiss Fair officials discuss the impact this year’s cancellation will have on local non-profits
Video
Walmart and the Salvation Army work to provide new school supplies to local children in need
Video
Trending Stories
Warning Strong Language: Official Body Cam video released regarding accused police brutality investigation
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Louisiana Tech officials talk about impact student left on campus who died of COVID-19 complications
Video
Governor explains unemployment benefit woes
Video
Louisiana man serving life for $30 drug sale set to be freed