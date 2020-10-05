Mellon Foundation

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes in letter to law enforcement
Top Stories
Mellon launches $250 million project to remake American monuments
California exceeds 4 million acres burned by wildfires in 2020
Ancient mummies unearthed in Egypt after more than 2,600 years
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, noted ‘everyman’ actor, shot to death in Atlanta
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, October 5th
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, October 4th
Video
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, October 3rd
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 2nd
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 2nd
Entergy announces it has finished restoring power to Southwest Louisiana
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
ULM women’s soccer team faces an undefeated Arkansas State team
Video
Top Stories
ULM Homecoming spoiled by the eagles of Georgia Southern
Video
Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for coronavirus, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled
Football Friday Night: Week one of Louisiana high school opens up with a bang; plus Arkansas scores and highlights
Video
Friday night football is back for area high schools
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
Barak Shrine Temple is hosting a Fall Festival every weekend in October
Video
Top Stories
Rhea Lana’s of Monroe hosts Children’s Consignment event for families in the community
Video
The Annual Pet Blessing event by St. Francis Medical Center was today
Video
COMMUNITY CLEANUP: Volunteers help pick up 12 tons of trash in south Monroe
Video
NAACP hosting voting registration drives in Ouachita Parish
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mellon Foundation
Mellon launches $250 million project to remake American monuments
Don't Miss
UPDATE: LSP identifies Trooper, victims in Thursday night crash that killed two
Video
Unrestrained driver killed in Grant Parish crash
Science: Artificial gills for humans could become a reality
UPDATE: Trooper Hollingsworth has passed away due to injuries from Monday crash
El Dorado School District purchases food truck to expand services to its students
Video
Don't Miss
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, October 4th
Video
Barak Shrine Temple is hosting a Fall Festival every weekend in October
Video
Rhea Lana’s of Monroe hosts Children’s Consignment event for families in the community
Video
UPDATE: City of Tallulah says water has been re-established to many customers; Boil advisory in place
Video
The Annual Pet Blessing event by St. Francis Medical Center was today
Video
Louisiana teacher pay falls further behind Southern average
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 878 new cases and 32 new deaths on Sunday
Trending Stories
UPDATE: LSP identifies Trooper, victims in Thursday night crash that killed two
Video
Unrestrained driver killed in Grant Parish crash
Science: Artificial gills for humans could become a reality
UPDATE: Trooper Hollingsworth has passed away due to injuries from Monday crash
El Dorado School District purchases food truck to expand services to its students
Video