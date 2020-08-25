Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
AstraZeneca begins early-stage trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment
Top Stories
McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
Georgia Tech quarantines fraternity, reports 51 new cases of COVID-19
NASA using new telescope to hunt for rogue planets
Wife of former congressman sentenced to home confinement in campaign scandal
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 25th
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards holds briefings on Marco and Laura for Monday, August 24
Video
Top Stories
Laura likely to impact ArkLaMiss later this week
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Laura expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday as Marco weakens to a depression
Video
Mississippi governor gives update on Tropical Storms Marco and Laura
Video
TROPICAL UPDATE: The latest on Marco and Laura
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Senior Night: Ferriday’s Blake Tarver
Video
Top Stories
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Junction City and Block
Video
College Football Playoff pushing forward with championship plans
LSU lands outside of top five in Preseason AP Poll
Recapping the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
LOST & FOUND Pets of the ArkLaMiss
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Ahead of Marco and Laura’s impact in NELA
Video
Top Stories
The Widows Sons held a memorial ride to honor veteran who died on the job at Georgia Pacific
Video
A new community park opens in West Monroe
Video
‘His presence is in here,’ Family and friends remember Marquis Martin by turning his home into a museum to keep his memory alive
Video
Spotting human trafficking in North Louisiana; how you can help save a life
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
McDonalds
McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
Don't Miss
According to new research, the Earth’s core is younger than previously believed
Weather
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Meet The Team
Don't Miss
Senior Night: Ferriday’s Blake Tarver
Video
Twin Cities Prepare for shelter in place ahead of Laura
Video
Arkansas students complete first day of school with new guidelines during this coronavirus pandemic
Video
Football Friday Night 2-A-Days: Junction City and Block
Video
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Entergy preparations for Marco and Laura
Gov. Edwards holds briefings on Marco and Laura for Monday, August 24
Video
Laura likely to impact ArkLaMiss later this week
Video
Trending Stories
According to new research, the Earth’s core is younger than previously believed
Weather
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Monroe Public Works issues warning to residents ahead of predicted heavy rainfall
Meet The Team