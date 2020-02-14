Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
LATech student’s story of perseverance inspires others to achieve their goals
Video
Top Stories
Annual Munchkins Parade started off weekend of Mardi Gras celebration
Video
Residents in West Carroll Parish are reaching out for drainage help
Video
6 stolen guns recovered during drug bust at a Ruston motel
Billions more transferred for US-Mex border wall
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, February 14th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, February 14th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, February 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, February 13th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, February 12th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, February 12th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
ULM Quarterback Coach/Offensive Coordinator Matt Kubik hired at Southern Miss
Top Stories
BR Zoo names new giraffe after famous LSU football player
Live at 12PM CT: How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at Sunday’s Daytona 500
Brooks’ team high 17 points not enough, ULM women drop seventh straight
Video
Jean’s clutch block seals deal for Bulldogs in win over Florida International
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
LATech student’s story of perseverance inspires others to achieve their goals
Video
Top Stories
Annual Munchkins Parade started off weekend of Mardi Gras celebration
Video
Destination Louisiane: Mardi Gras Museum
Video
Honey Hole Insider: 2/14/2020
Video
THE GIFT OF LIFE: Mardi Gras krewe honors memory of organ donor and 1-year-old recipient
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
matt kubik
ULM Quarterback Coach/Offensive Coordinator Matt Kubik hired at Southern Miss
Don't Miss
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the murder of pregnant woman
Video
UPDATE: Camden officer fired after investigation of teen in a choke hold is caught on camera
Video
LATech student’s story of perseverance inspires others to achieve their goals
Video
Woodlawn Elementary Teacher Arrested, Accused of Juvenile Cruelty
6 stolen guns recovered during drug bust at a Ruston motel
Don't Miss
LATech student’s story of perseverance inspires others to achieve their goals
Video
ULM Quarterback Coach/Offensive Coordinator Matt Kubik hired at Southern Miss
Annual Munchkins Parade started off weekend of Mardi Gras celebration
Video
Residents in West Carroll Parish are reaching out for drainage help
Video
6 stolen guns recovered during drug bust at a Ruston motel
Groups challenge Louisiana permits for plastics plant
Company managing four youth lockups in Arkansas to end contract
Trending Stories
UPDATE: An arrest has been made in the murder of pregnant woman
Video
UPDATE: Camden officer fired after investigation of teen in a choke hold is caught on camera
Video
LATech student’s story of perseverance inspires others to achieve their goals
Video
Woodlawn Elementary Teacher Arrested, Accused of Juvenile Cruelty
6 stolen guns recovered during drug bust at a Ruston motel