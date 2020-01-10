Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
LSU classes cancelled Monday and Tuesday for national championship
Top Stories
Louisiana man arrested after transporting a minor out of state for sex
Jeff Davis Parish alleged sex offender arrested for fleeing from officials
Springhill man found guilty of vehicular homicide in head-on DUI crash
MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Download the KTVE/KARD weather app
Top Stories
Severe storms likely late Friday through Saturday morning
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, January 10th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, January 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, January 9th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU coach Orgeron’s success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou
Top Stories
Head Coach Dean Smith let go at Wossman High School
Top Stories
From Neville to New Orleans: Following the journey of LSU star defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence
Coach O loves adjustments Tigers’ offense makes mid-game
No. 1 LSU looking to spoil No. 3 Clemson’s 2nd perfect season in CFB National Championship
Discounted rides to National Championship game via Uber
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Download the KTVE/KARD weather app
Top Stories
Travel Tips with Jane Gunn: What you need to know about Real ID travel regulations
More than 700 cases of human trafficking reported in Louisiana
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, resources in North Louisiana
Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MIT warns foreign students of possible visits from ICE
Don't Miss
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man
Bastrop man arrested for house fire, attempted murder
Weather
UPDATE: West Monroe Correctional Center to close, more details released
MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution
Don't Miss
Bastrop man arrested for house fire, attempted murder
UPDATE: City of Tallulah rescinds boil advisory
Download the KTVE/KARD weather app
UPDATE: Another arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of Edgar Lewis
LSU coach Orgeron’s success fueling Cajun pride on the bayou
UPDATE: West Monroe Correctional Center to close, more details released
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man
Trending Stories
18-wheeler crash in E. Texas claims life of Louisiana man
Bastrop man arrested for house fire, attempted murder
Weather
UPDATE: West Monroe Correctional Center to close, more details released
MPD: Monroe man arrested after falling asleep in car, accused of drug distribution