Mass Killings

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
81 people killed in bloody attacks in Nigerian village
Top Stories
As U.S. coronavirus cases surpass two million, experts warn deaths will likely double by September
Investigation launched in case of officers fatally shooting 23-year-old man and wounding his girlfriend
Amazon issues a 12-month ban on police use of facial recognition
A 14-year-old boy with autism that went missing on a mountain for two days has been found
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, June 11th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, June 10th
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th
Video
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, June 9th
Video
Cristobal to merge with new storm system after lashing the south
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Summer Workout Party: OCS and St. Fred’s
Video
Top Stories
“League Lights”, presented by Century Next Bank, returns for 10th season!
Video
Tigers draft Arizona State slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick| Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 overall to Baltimore
Senior Night: Ruston’s Curenity Emerson
Video
Senior Night: Union Parish’s Aubrey Maxey
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
New bill prohibits vaping in motor vehicle while child is present
Video
Top Stories
Frontline Drive-In Theatre coming to West Monroe
Video
Dozens gather for ULM’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Forum
Video
Union Parish residents take a stand for justice and fight for unity during peaceful protest
Video
PHASE 2 REOPENING: Cold Desert Tattoo Studio taking extra precautions before opening
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Mass Killings
81 people killed in bloody attacks in Nigerian village
Don't Miss
Frontline Drive-In Theatre coming to West Monroe
Video
Weather
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
Video
Gov. Edwards signs over 100 bills into law
UPDATE: Both faculty members placed on administrative leave, termination letter sent to one
Video
Don't Miss
Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory
Town of Jonesville issues partial boil advisory
Summer Workout Party: OCS and St. Fred’s
Video
“League Lights”, presented by Century Next Bank, returns for 10th season!
Video
New bill prohibits vaping in motor vehicle while child is present
Video
Senior Night: Ruston’s Curenity Emerson
Video
Frontline Drive-In Theatre coming to West Monroe
Video
Trending Stories
Frontline Drive-In Theatre coming to West Monroe
Video
Weather
Family speaks out after racial attack at Monroe gas station
Video
Gov. Edwards signs over 100 bills into law
UPDATE: Both faculty members placed on administrative leave, termination letter sent to one
Video