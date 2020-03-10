Marquis Martin

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
Top Stories
Comparing coronavirus and the flu with a doctor from St. Francis Medical Center
Video
Changing time and amount of sleep may raise the risk of heart disease
UPDATE: Power is restored to the City of Winnsboro
WATCH: Officer collapses while packing up drug evidence laced with fentanyl
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Morning Forecast – Monday, March 9th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, March 9th
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, March 8th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Grambling drops Sunday’s series finale with Texas Southern
Video
Top Stories
Warhawks held to season low one run in loss to McNeese on Sunday; previously won weekend series
Louisiana Tech is walked-off by Wichita State; swept by the Shockers
Tigers Finish Weekend Sweep of UMass Lowell, 6-4
Video
Delhi falls to North Central in the Class 1A Championship
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
37th annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras parade
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
Top Stories
Front Door for Housing
Video
Ready Start Round Up in Richland Parish
Video
In The Garden: Transplanting Seedlings
Video
West Monroe announced as a Louisiana Certified Retirement Community
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Marquis Martin
Mother speaks out for the first time, expresses concern over the investigation into her son’s death
Video
Don't Miss
Comparing coronavirus and the flu with a doctor from St. Francis Medical Center
Video
Mother speaks out for the first time, expresses concern over the investigation into her son’s death
Video
Police: WM Man arrested after gun, several drugs found inside vehicle
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
UPDATE: Two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana
Don't Miss
Eudora’s new mayor sworn into office
Video
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
Comparing coronavirus and the flu with a doctor from St. Francis Medical Center
Video
Changing time and amount of sleep may raise the risk of heart disease
UPDATE: Power is restored to the City of Winnsboro
Evening Forecast – Tuesday, March 10th
Video
New blood test may predict Alzheimer’s disease
Trending Stories
Comparing coronavirus and the flu with a doctor from St. Francis Medical Center
Video
Mother speaks out for the first time, expresses concern over the investigation into her son’s death
Video
Police: WM Man arrested after gun, several drugs found inside vehicle
LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried
Video
UPDATE: Two new presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Louisiana