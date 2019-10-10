Skip to content
Abortion ban opponents conflicted in Louisiana governor race
High school freshman arrested after deputies learn of “kill list” naming students, Pres. Trump
Fire chief in Louisiana swears in 2nd African-American woman as battalion fire chief
UPDATE: Missing Monroe teenager found safe
UPDATE: Missing Monroe man found safe
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 10th
1 year later: Florida Panhandle still reeling from Hurricane Michael
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 9th
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October 8th
National Championship LSU quarterbacks to return as guest captains vs Florida
District play begins for many schools in Louisiana this week; bitter rivals matchup; one-on-one with Wossman’s Dean Smith
Beekman Charter faces former district rival, Delhi Charter
El Dorado has run into tough opponents in 2019
Union Parish hosts Sterlington, in first meeting since 2018 quarterfinals
Number Two’s producing for Jaguar offense
SERIAL KILLER: What police are doing to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim
Monroe City Fire Department visits Lexington Elementary for Fire Prevention Week
Happening now: Trump Jr. speaks at Republican rally at Cajundome
Walnut Bayou Water Association lifted Boil Advisory in Madison Parish
Union County burn ban lifted, but residents should still take caution
Making History
Fire chief in Louisiana swears in 2nd African-American woman as battalion fire chief
Arkansas ex-senator moved to halfway house ahead of release
Don't Miss
SERIAL KILLER: What police are doing to identify Samuel Little’s Monroe victim
WMPD: Two men charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after rap rivalry leads to drive-by shooting
High school freshman arrested after deputies learn of “kill list” naming students, Pres. Trump
Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest 26 during Operation Non-Stop
Abortion ban opponents conflicted in Louisiana governor race
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Missing Monroe teenager found safe
Have any legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks
Nexstar poll shows advantage for incumbent GOP candidates in Lt. Gov, AG races
Nexstar Poll: Rispone overtakes Abraham in LA Governor’s race
Arkansas couple to star in new HGTV show ‘Fixer to Fabulous’
Final debate Wednesday ahead of Louisiana governor election
Mississippi city rejects mental health facility despite need