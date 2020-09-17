Skip to content
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 500 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday
Cassidy, Kennedy Work to Provide Tax Relief for Louisiana Hurricane Laura Victims
Project aims to tell the story of all 400,000 members of US military killed in World War II
Arkansas missing person case solved by California woman
St. Francis Medical Center Announces New Visitor Restrictions
Hurricane Teddy becomes major storm, expected to grow to Category 4
United Cajun Navy helps rescue hurricane survivors stranded in floodwater
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 17th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, September 17th
At least 1 dead, hundreds rescued after Hurricane Sally
‘Sigh of relief’: Sally spares a Mississippi gator ranch
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 induction class
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Ragin’ Cajun coach named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week
Louisiana Tech to play at BYU on October 2
Director of Athletics leaving LA Tech, accepts position at Vanderbilt
Cooking with Olivia: Chocolate Mug Cake
Twin Cities host socially-distanced job fair
Hurricane Laura ruins potentially prosperous pecan crop
3 horses diagnosed with Eastern equine encephalitis
President Ron Berry announces ULM Opportunity Fund
Macs Fresh Market
Cooking with Olivia: Chocolate Mug Cake
UPDATE: Arkansas mother and her teen daughter live to tell their story of survival after being shot multiple times, hope to raise awareness about domestic violence
Ruston man arrested after pointing handgun at deputy, mimicking shooting
Local doctor and clinic director arrested in drug fraud conspiracy
Parents fear the worst six weeks after son disappeared from campground
UPDATE: Arkansas mother and her teen daughter live to tell their story of survival after being shot multiple times, hope to raise awareness about domestic violence
Ruston man arrested after pointing handgun at deputy, mimicking shooting
Local doctor and clinic director arrested in drug fraud conspiracy
Parents fear the worst six weeks after son disappeared from campground
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 500 new cases, 17 new deaths on Thursday