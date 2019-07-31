Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Caught On Cam: Deputy Shoots Homeowner
Top Stories
Little girl receives second chance at life following lung transplant
Arkansas hospital offers equine therapy to troubled youth through non-profit
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 31st
Caught On Camera: Puppy Tossed In Dumpster
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 31st
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, July 31st
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 30th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 30th
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 29th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 29th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Warhawk football coaches and players teach others about the game on Tuesday evening
Top Stories
Sterlington Pre-Majors advance to championship game
Top Stories
Another federal lawsuit over playoff ‘no call’ dismissed
New Select Committee in Louisiana?
Sterlington survives a thriller; Monroe’s season ends in the Dixie World Series
Goodell, title game officials to face questions on Saints ‘no-call’
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
“It’s an area where the opportunity of crime is reduced.”
Top Stories
Payless store shoe donation goes viral
Top Stories
Louisiana Office of State Parks announces adjustments to swimming pool schedules
Empowering Women: Kalaia Cares CEO to speak at two events this weekend
Weekend Events for July 26-28
Ouachita Live Concert Friday at New Alley Park Location
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Lungs
Little girl receives second chance at life following lung transplant
Don't Miss
Arkansas hospital offers equine therapy to troubled youth through non-profit
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, July 31st
Warhawk football coaches and players teach others about the game on Tuesday evening
Sterlington Pre-Majors advance to championship game
Another federal lawsuit over playoff ‘no call’ dismissed
Border officials face questions on treatment of migrants
The Latest: Brother names victim dead at Mississippi Walmart