Lunch Menu

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Here’s how people are responding to the #ElPasoChallenge
Top Stories
States boost flood prevention as damage costs soar
Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies
At least 5 Walmart stores threatened this week
What’s on school menus this fall? Trade mitigation
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th
Top Stories
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Friday, August 9th
Morning Forecast – Friday, August 9th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, August 9th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 8th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Nearly a dozen high school football teams take part in Friday’s LHSOA Jamboree
Top Stories
Lawyer suing NFL relieves Saints from subpoena
Top Stories
LSU student creates replica of Tiger Stadium from building blocks
Terry Martin, Jr. hired as new Franklin Parish basketball coach
Rayville basketball receives championship rings
High school football 2-A-Days: West Monroe and West Ouachita
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
Top Stories
When does school start?
Top Stories
The wait is over, Crossett City Pool finally reopens
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure One Month Away
Winnsboro expects to crack down on violence through new ordinance
Police say these 9 apps could put your kids in danger
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Lunch Menu
What’s on school menus this fall? Trade mitigation
Don't Miss
Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies
At least 5 Walmart stores threatened this week
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
Unrestrained Georgia man killed in crash, high speed a factor
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Don't Miss
Naked man standing in an intersection, yelling at God arrested by deputies
“CAST For Kids” Event, teaching disabled kids how to fish
Weekend Weather: Saturday, August 10th
Partial boil advisory issued by Wards 4&5 Water System in Caldwell Parish
Waffle House wedding cake results in $1,000 worth of waffles for Louisiana newly weds
Disaster loans available to 6 northeast Louisiana parishes
Immunization records now available online for free in Louisiana