Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
LSU graduate student killed during gas station robbery
Top Stories
2 Arkansas men charged with conspiring, killing witness
‘Hour of darkness’ for Bahamas; 43 dead, with toll to rise
$13.6M for cancer clinical trials in Louisiana, Mississippi
Investigation: No evidence of improper benefits to Zion Williamson from Duke
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Weekend Weather – Saturday, September 7th
Top Stories
‘Hour of darkness’ for Bahamas; 43 dead, with toll to rise
Top Stories
US flag still flying at former Coast Guard station after Dorian
Morning Forecast – Friday, September 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, September 6th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, September 5th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU vs Texas: 3 Keys to the Game
Top Stories
WATCH: Football Friday Nights in the ArkLaMiss
Top Stories
High school football 2-A-Days: Mangham and Franklin Parish
Former Grambling star Shakyla Hill signs deal to play professional basketball in Serbia
St. Fred’s offense comes alive in win over D’Arbonne Woods
Riverfield tops rival River Oaks 47-0
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Red Sims, longtime OPSB member, died Friday at 99
Top Stories
Sterlington rolls out new “No Knock” ordinance
Top Stories
UP FOR VOTE: New alcohol license for Monroe breweries
Local woman quietly dedicates her life to helping children in need
Tallulah works on solutions for water plant
National Registered Historic high school is set to be demolished
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
LSU Graduate
LSU graduate student killed during gas station robbery
Don't Miss
Monroe Police: Unknown body found floating in Ouachita River
Stab together, Stay together: Monroe couple arrested after a woman is held down and stabbed with scissors
Security camera catch unidentified man peeping into soldier’s home
Police searching for missing Monroe man
Registrar of Voters serves Oak Grove mayor with alcohol petition
Don't Miss
Weekend Weather – Saturday, September 7th
LSU graduate student killed during gas station robbery
2 Arkansas men charged with conspiring, killing witness
Monroe Police: Unknown body found floating in Ouachita River
‘Hour of darkness’ for Bahamas; 43 dead, with toll to rise
$13.6M for cancer clinical trials in Louisiana, Mississippi
Red Sims, longtime OPSB member, died Friday at 99