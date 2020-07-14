Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pence visits Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases
Live
Top Stories
Pres. Trump to hold Tuesday Rose Garden briefing
Video
Burger King’s latest sustainability effort: Reduce cow farts
Video
OPSO investigating recent residential burglaries in West Monroe
Gallery
Kanye West gets 2% in first US poll since announcing presidential run
Video
Election Results
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 14th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, July 14th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, July 13th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 13th
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, July 12th
Video
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, July 11th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Smackover-Norphlet athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, on flipping Fall sports to Spring, ‘ … Not going to say we’re close at this point, there’s been some conversation … ‘
Video
Coaching legend Phil Keifenheim passes
Video
League Lights for July 13, 2020
Video
What is Phase 4? Why does it affect the start of high school football season in Louisiana? LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine explains to NBC 10
Video
Community
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish School officials highly encourage graduation attendees to wear masks
Video
Monroe Mayor and Mayor-Elect look ahead to the future
Video
Monroe Mayoral candidates discuss last-minute campaigning
Video
Future of the Confederate statue is now in the hands of Union County Quorum Court members, deadline to submit opinions has ended
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education
BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
Don't Miss
BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
OPSO investigating recent residential burglaries in West Monroe
Gallery
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,215 new cases, 22 new deaths on Tuesday
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health give update on state’s response, testing
Live
Don't Miss
Caddo Commission votes to build box around Confederate monument outside courthouse
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
WATCH LIVE: Pence visits Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases
Live
Pres. Trump to hold Tuesday Rose Garden briefing
Video
Burger King’s latest sustainability effort: Reduce cow farts
Video
OPSO investigating recent residential burglaries in West Monroe
Gallery
Kanye West gets 2% in first US poll since announcing presidential run
Video
Trending Stories
BESE holds special board meeting to discuss, vote on plan to reopen schools for 2020-2021 school year
Property owner finds human remains suspected to be of missing 20-year-old girl
OPSO investigating recent residential burglaries in West Monroe
Gallery
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,215 new cases, 22 new deaths on Tuesday
Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, Sec. of Health give update on state’s response, testing
Live