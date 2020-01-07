Skip to content
West Monroe
Wisconsin: Driver shoots 2 children for throwing snowballs at cars
Ikea to pay $46 million to family of 2-year-old killed by dresser
Russia: Three generations of Amazonian warrior women found in tomb
England: Iconic London theater engulfed in flames
Krewe of Janus celebrates the start of Mardi Gras season with 12th night celebration
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 6th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 6th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, January 5th 2020
Weekend Forecast: Saturday, January 4th
Much of South under flood threat as rain drenches region
Morning Forecast – Friday, January 3rd
Lady Tigers outscored in the second half, in loss to Alabama State
Grambling edges Alabama State, Tigers 2-0 in SWAC play
West Monroe alum Langston Powell scored a career high 18, Warhawks fall to Coastal Carolina
LSU Women’s Hoops Travels to Missouri
President Trump headed to NOLA for the LSU / Clemson Championship Game
Friday Roundball Roundup: Ouachita survives Southwood, Wossman blows out Zachary, Stockton Classic at River Oaks
First West Church will cover 3.5 million in Medical Debt across Ouachita parish
North Delta Boat & Outdoor Show scheduled for Jan 24-26
Krewe of Janus celebrates 12th Night
Local faith leaders talk about security after Texas church shooting
Emmy-award-winning cartoonist visits kids at local library
England: Iconic London theater engulfed in flames
Louisiana Tech’s cornerback Amik Robertson declares for the NFL Draft
Missed opportunities cost Saints their season
Deputies find $3 million hidden in tractor trailer driving on interstate
WATCH: Louisiana Tech pre-Independence Bowl Special, on CHRISTMAS DAY at 5:30 on FOX 14
Gunmen attack U.S. family in Mexico; 13-year-old American citizen killed in car chase
Flu season surpasses last year, still time to get vaccinated
