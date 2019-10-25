Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Caught On Camera: Distracted Driver Hits Deputy
Top Stories
‘Drunk Santa’ arrested after making ‘poor choices’
National Greasy Food Day!
Attorney General Rutledge warns: Don’t get tricked during this giving season
West Monroe woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after stabbing victim with screwdriver, stealing his car
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, October 25th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, October 25th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, October 24th
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, October 24th
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 23rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, October 23rd
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
The Kickoff: Previews of high school games in Arkansas and Louisiana; looking ahead to local college action
Top Stories
Football Thursday Night: West Monroe-Ouachita clash, ‘Baby’ Bayou Classic, and more
Top Stories
Army to join Independence Bowl rotation in 2020
WATCH: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 9
Riverfield Academy is close to finishing the 2019 regular season undefeated
Handful of high school football games in Northeast Louisiana moved from Friday to Thursday
Community
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
UPDATE: Geeks Along The River rescheduled to Nov. 9
Top Stories
CDC: Suicide rate for kids ages 10 to 14 nearly tripled in the last decade
Weekend Events with the CVB – October 25th
“RAISE THE WOOF”: Third annual fundraiser for S.O.S Pets of Ouachita Shelter
What an investigative audit report could mean for the town of Sterlington
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
localnew
National Greasy Food Day!
Attorney General Rutledge warns: Don’t get tricked during this giving season
Don't Miss
Man arrested in Neville student’s death had DUI arrest last week, pedestrian struck arrest in 2016
UPDATE: Funeral services for Ashley Dorsey set for Saturday, October 26
West Monroe woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after stabbing victim with screwdriver, stealing his car
Weather
Parents of the man accused of a double hit-and-run and crashing into a Monticello Wal-Mart speak out, says their son has a history of mental illness
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Geeks Along The River rescheduled to Nov. 9
Newsfeed Now for October 25: Wildfires in California; Haunted Tennessee
Attorney General Rutledge warns: Don’t get tricked during this giving season
West Monroe woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after stabbing victim with screwdriver, stealing his car
UPDATE: Enterprise Waterworks rescinds limited boil advisory
UPDATE: Funeral services for Ashley Dorsey set for Saturday, October 26
High-Tech Halloween: Smartphone Tricks for Kids Seeking Treats
Trending Stories
Man arrested in Neville student’s death had DUI arrest last week, pedestrian struck arrest in 2016
UPDATE: Funeral services for Ashley Dorsey set for Saturday, October 26
West Monroe woman charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder after stabbing victim with screwdriver, stealing his car
Weather
Parents of the man accused of a double hit-and-run and crashing into a Monticello Wal-Mart speak out, says their son has a history of mental illness