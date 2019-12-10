Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
LA Gov Debate
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom reopens for business almost two years after shutdown
Top Stories
EDUCATION: ULM receives 35 new high quality rankings, ranking list
Sheriff: Escaped inmate shot after trying to hit officers with stolen truck in Bossier City
OPSO investigating weekend shooting that killed one man
LSU Orgeron finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: Tuesday, December 10th
Top Stories
SEND US YOUR PICS: Snow falling in south Arkansas
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 10th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 10th
Evening Forecast: Monday, December 9th
Morning Forecast – Monday, December 9th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Orgeron finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Top Stories
GSU legend Eddie Robinson #5 in ESPN all-time coaching list
Top Stories
Familiar faces on Miami’s sideline reunite with Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl
Monday Roundball Roundup: West Monroe defeats Richwood, Prairie View over Northeast Baptist, plus more scores
LSU’s Joe Burrow named AP SEC Player of the Year
UL Ragin’ Cajuns to play Miami, Ohio, in LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
UPDATE: Officials identify victim in deadly Wisner house fire
Top Stories
CHRISTMAS IN DOMO: Vendors, Christmas Pageant, Pearl Harbor remembrance
Bawcomville celebrates 13th year of the Redneck Christmas Parade
West Monroe honors Louisiana heroes who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor
Nutty weather causes six straight years of Pecan shortage
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
live oaks bar
Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom reopens for business almost two years after shutdown
Don't Miss
MFD: Monroe man arrested, accused of setting vehicle on fire after argument over drugs
POLICE: Man wanted for Attempted Murder in South Carolina captured in Monroe
OPSO investigating weekend shooting that killed one man
Human remains found in Lincoln Parish, believed to be man who went missing earlier this year
Bastrop Police searching for missing woman
Don't Miss
WARNING: Scammers offering advertising at WMHS baseball field for funds
Suspect wanted in connection with Canal Street shooting arrested in St. Mary Parish
GSU legend Eddie Robinson #5 in ESPN all-time coaching list
Meth, sedative found in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s body, court testimony reveals
POLICE: Man wanted for Attempted Murder in South Carolina captured in Monroe
MFD: Monroe man arrested, accused of setting vehicle on fire after argument over drugs
SEND US YOUR PICS: Snow falling in south Arkansas
Trending Stories
MFD: Monroe man arrested, accused of setting vehicle on fire after argument over drugs
POLICE: Man wanted for Attempted Murder in South Carolina captured in Monroe
OPSO investigating weekend shooting that killed one man
Human remains found in Lincoln Parish, believed to be man who went missing earlier this year
Bastrop Police searching for missing woman