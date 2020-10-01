Skip to content
Little Rock Police Union
Little Rock chief sues officers’ union claiming conspiracy
Don't Miss
AP: Trooper’s mic records talk of beating, choking Black man
Gallery
UPDATE: Trooper Hollingsworth has passed away due to injuries from Monday crash
Morehouse Parish residents continue to deal with trash issue as leaders work on new contract
Video
Election 2020: Proposed Louisiana constitutional amendment One
SNAP benefits are set to see a slight increase due to federal Cost-of-Living adjustments, USDA says
Don't Miss
40 Days of prayer begins in Union County
Video
LIVE: US House to begin voting on $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill; no bipartisan deal reached yet
Live
Governor Hutchinson announces T-Mobile will donate 100 GB of data, 18K devices for internet access
Trooper Charged in Officer-Involved Shooting
Entergy announces it has finished restoring power to Southwest Louisiana
Trump caps refugee resettlements at record low 15,000
Trending Stories
