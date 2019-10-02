Skip to content
Listening Tour 2.0
Don't Miss
UPDATE: WMPD confirms overnight shooting injured three, two people and one juvenile arrested
Man kicked out of Louisiana bar returns with rifle, fires shots at patrons
Two arrested on drug charges in Monroe
Family, residents speak out over weekend shootings in Monroe
Crossett is still buzzing following win over rival Warren
Don't Miss
Women beware: Fake cop pulls over woman on I-10
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, October 2nd
What’s behind Mangham’s hot 4-0 start?
Grambling looks to go back to basics, following 0-4 start
Crossett is still buzzing following win over rival Warren
Neville alum Courtney Wallace, Jr. shining for Louisiana Tech’s defense in 2019
Driver in El Dorado bus crash faces several charges