Lincoln Parish school board

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Monroe
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Top Stories
Lincoln Parish students better prepare for the future through new STEM Center
Top Stories
Video: Florida teen arrested in front of pleading mother after alleged school shooting threat
Judge acquits Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife
Planned Parenthood walks away from millions in federal funding
UPDATE: LSU gives all clear on campus, no shots fired and none injured
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, August 20th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, August 20th
Top Stories
Tips to stay safe in extreme heat
Morning Forecast – Monday, August 19th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, August 19th
Weekend Weather: Sunday, August 18th
Sports
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
BLACK & GOLD: Brees dismisses concerns about arm strength, stats
Top Stories
LSU’s Delpit & Fulton Named to AP Preseason All-America Team
Top Stories
LSU’S DELPIT AND CHAISSON NAMED TO ESPN PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Louisiana Little League team keeps dream of World Series title alive with win
Arkansas State Head Football Coach takes leave of absence
High school football 2-A-Days: Riverfield and Prairie View
Community
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Endom Bridge to be closed on Thursday and Friday for maintenance
Top Stories
St. Francis Medical Center’s skybridge being removed, part of Jackson Street to close during construction
Top Stories
$32 million development project coming to Sterlington
Clear the Shelters 2019
70 years of love: West Carroll couple celebrates milestone anniversary
Clear the Shelters Pets Visit the NBC 10 and FOX 14 Studios
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Tubbs by Grubbs
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
KEEP KARD FOX 14
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Lincoln Parish school board
Lincoln Parish students better prepare for the future through new STEM Center
Don't Miss
2015 North Dakota liquid gas spill much bigger than reported
Judge acquits Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife
UPDATE: LSU gives all clear on campus, no shots fired and none injured
Man charged in act of revenge porn that disrupted Bossier school
Monroe man caught with 15+ pounds of marijuana, 3 loaded firearms sentenced to 6 years in federal prison
Don't Miss
Upgrades & expansion coming to IKE Hamilton Expo Center
Lincoln Parish students better prepare for the future through new STEM Center
Judge acquits Mississippi lawmaker accused of punching wife
BLACK & GOLD: Brees dismisses concerns about arm strength, stats
Planned Parenthood walks away from millions in federal funding
UPDATE: LSU gives all clear on campus, no shots fired and none injured
Coast Guard: 800-to-1000-gallon oil spill in South LA to be burned