Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
Top Stories
FOCUS ON EDUCATION: OPSD reveals plans to further brighten schools
Senate so far split neatly along party lines on impeachment
Police: Louisiana man left elderly woman in bed covered in animal feces
UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in connection to Feb. 3 shooting
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 3rd
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 2nd
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, February 1st
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU commit talks flip ahead of National Signing Day
Top Stories
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
LHSAA girls soccer bracket released, nearly a dozen teams will represent Northeast Louisiana
2020 LSU Baseball TV schedule announced
Grambling slams past Mississippi Valley; Lady Tigers come up short
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
Top Stories
Two Warriors Meadery set to celebrate grand opening on Feb. 8
Happy Healthy Hearts with Alyssa Garner
Farm to Table: Garlic
In The Garden: Roses
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
lhsaa girls soccer
LHSAA girls soccer bracket released, nearly a dozen teams will represent Northeast Louisiana
Don't Miss
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Family and friends gather for a balloon release to honor pregnant mother that was murdered
UPDATE: Shooter in weekend murder, suicide has been identified
Police: West Monroe woman arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 2 small children found in vehicle
Don't Miss
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
First Louisiana elementary cheer team to compete in UCA Nationals
FOCUS ON EDUCATION: OPSD reveals plans to further brighten schools
Police: Louisiana man left elderly woman in bed covered in animal feces
UPDATE: Monroe man arrested in connection to Feb. 3 shooting
LHSAA girls soccer bracket released, nearly a dozen teams will represent Northeast Louisiana
Army veteran, border patrol deputy among Trump’s guests for State of the Union
Trending Stories
Columbia County car fire being investigated as a double homicide
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Family and friends gather for a balloon release to honor pregnant mother that was murdered
UPDATE: Shooter in weekend murder, suicide has been identified
Police: West Monroe woman arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, 2 small children found in vehicle