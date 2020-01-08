LEAVING LOUISIANA

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
The city of Monroe finally breaks ground on the Kansas Lane connector
Top Stories
Former firefighter receives DUI for attempting to dislodge car from ditch with fire truck
Burger king testing plant-based breakfast sandwhich
City of Tallulah currently without water
Candidates head to the Ouachita Parish Courthouse to qualify for the April 4th Election
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Evening forecast for Wednesday, January 8
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, January 8th
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, January 8th
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 7th
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, January 7th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Payton: Saints identifying ways to shore up 13-win squad
Top Stories
Bulldogs 2020 Conference USA schedule announced; Marshall and UAB visit Ruston
Top Stories
Online petition created to cancel classes at LSU for the National Championship game
Tuesday Roundball Roundup: Texas A&M commit Bradford faces Neville; 19-0 OCS girls meet 15-1 Cedar Creek, plus more!
After back-to-back state titles, Simsboro’s Jakemin Abney signs with LSU-Alexandria
Lady Tigers outscored in the second half, in loss to Alabama State
Community
Santa Tracker
Home for the Holidays
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
St Jude DreamHome Giveaway
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
College graduates leave the state in search of work
Top Stories
The Hub Music Hall hosting yoga class where you can recycle old Christmas lights
Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras gowns exhibit set to open
January is National Mentoring Month
Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education John White to resign
Lifestyle
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
LEAVING LOUISIANA
College graduates leave the state in search of work
Don't Miss
Ruston woman arrested, accused of Aggravated Arson and Attempted Second Degree Murder
Weather
Monroe man wanted on multiple warrants for domestic violence
Nevada: 93 year old man shoots apartment maintenance worker
August trial set for Louisiana man accused of killing 5
Don't Miss
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid US-Iran tensions
Louisiana Technology Park member company lands $1 million contract with U.S. Airforce
West Monroe man arrested, accused of Attempted Second Degree Murder
Ouachita Parish still searching for man, missing since 2015
Payton: Saints identifying ways to shore up 13-win squad
Four tornado-hit cabins now back open at Louisiana state park
Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education John White to resign
Trending Stories
Ruston woman arrested, accused of Aggravated Arson and Attempted Second Degree Murder
Weather
Monroe man wanted on multiple warrants for domestic violence
Nevada: 93 year old man shoots apartment maintenance worker
August trial set for Louisiana man accused of killing 5